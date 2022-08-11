The Chatter Podcast: Journalism as Fodder for Fiction with Mary Louise Kelly

Mary Louise Kelly is one of the most recognizable voices in American journalism. A co-host of NPR’s flagship program “All Things Considered,” she has spent years interviewing top newsmakers and traveling the world to chronicle stories about national security and foreign policy.

And on top of all that, she’s a novelist. Kelly has written two books that incorporate many of her own experiences covering corridors of intelligence and international intrigue.

This week, Kelly talked to Shane Harris about how she got her start, where her travels have taken her, and how journalism has proved to be a rich source of material for her fiction.

Chatter is a production of Lawfare and Goat Rodeo. This episode was produced and edited by Cara Shillenn of Goat Rodeo with engineering assistance from Ian Enright.

Podcast theme by David Priess, featuring music created using Groovepad.

Mary Louise Kelly’s bio: https://www.npr.org/people/ 2780701/mary-louise-kelly

Kelly’s books, Anonymous Sources and The Bullet: https://www.simonandschuster. com/authors/Mary-Louise-Kelly/ 408483298

Kelly’s website: https://marylouisekellybooks. com/