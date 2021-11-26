The Chatter Podcast: Garrett Graff on ‘Dragonfire’ and the Stories We Still Tell about 9/11

On this week’s episode of Chatter, Shane Harris talks with journalist, historian, and now-fiction writer Garrett Graff. They discuss how Garrett first began writing about the FBI and the 9/11 attacks, as well as his new novella, what he calls a work of “speculative nonfiction,” about a real terror scare that got surprisingly little attention.

Garrett’s new book, Dragonfire: Four Days That (Almost) Changed America, is available from Scribd Originals.

Chatter is a production of Lawfare and Goat Rodeo. This episode was produced and edited by Cara Shillenn of Goat Rodeo with engineering assistance from Ian Enright.

Podcast theme by David Priess, featuring music created using Groovepad.

