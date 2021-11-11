The Chatter Podcast Debut: From CIA to Hollywood, with Joe Weisberg

On this, the debut episode of Chatter, Shane Harris interviews a great American: the creator of "The Americans," Joe Weisberg! Joe shares his journey from the agency to Hollywood, his work as a lifelong student of Russia, and his new book Russia Upside Down: An Exit Strategy for the Second Cold War.

Chatter is a production of Lawfare and Goat Rodeo. This episode was produced and edited by Cara Shillenn of Goat Rodeo. Podcast theme by David Priess, featuring music created using Groovepad.

