The Chatter Podcast: Core Values Amid The Partisan Divide, with Adam Kinzinger

On this episode of Chatter, David Priess sits down with Rep. Adam Kinzinger in his office, after his announcement to not seek re-election. They talk about growing up in central Illinois, values and leadership, what the partisan divide means for future office holders, and how his time in the cockpit as an Air Force pilot prepared him for tough matters of national security.

Chatter is a production of Lawfare and Goat Rodeo. This episode was produced and edited by Cara Shillenn of Goat Rodeo. Podcast theme by David Priess, featuring music created using Groovepad.

