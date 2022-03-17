The Chatter Podcast: Arctic Security and Cooperation with Marisol Maddox

Russia's most recent invasion of Ukraine reverberates around the globe--including in the Arctic. An area that had seen increasingly productive cooperation, due in large part to multilateral institutions like the Arctic Council, is now facing even greater uncertainty.

To dig deep into things Arctic as the war in Ukraine continues, I spoke with Marisol Maddox, senior Arctic analyst at the Polar Institute of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and non-resident research fellow at the Center for Climate & Security. Her research and communication efforts sit at the intersection of Arctic politics, climate change, and security.

We spoke about her unusual education combining ecology and international security, how climate change is driving heightened geopolitical interest in the Arctic, the regional importance of the Law of the Sea, the unique legal status of the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, the Arctic Council and other international institutions focusing on the region, the damage that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has done to Arctic cooperation, China's increasing interest in the Far North, and more.

