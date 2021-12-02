The Chatter Podcast: America's Fight to Defeat AIDS in Africa, with Emily Bass

On this week’s episode of Chatter, David Priess has a special World AIDS Day conversation with longtime AIDS activist Emily Bass. They talk about the evolution of U.S. policy towards HIV/AIDS in Africa - including PEPFAR, the largest disease-specific foreign aid effort in world history, which started in the George W. Bush administration and saved millions of African lives. They discuss the evolution of that program, the on-the-ground fight against AIDS in Uganda and beyond, the conception of human security versus national security, and Emily's book chronicling the history of PEPFAR, To End a Plague: America's Fight to Defeat AIDS in Africa.

