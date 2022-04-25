Call for Papers: The University of Texas at Austin Announces the 2022 'Bobby R. Inman Award' for Student Scholarship on Intelligence

The Intelligence Studies Project of The University of Texas at Austin announces the 8th annual competition recognizing outstanding student research and writing on topics related to intelligence and national security. The winner of the “Inman Award” will receive a cash prize of $5,000, with two semifinalists each receiving a cash prize of $2,500. This competition is open to unpublished work by undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in degree programs at accredited U.S. higher education institutions during the 2021-22 academic year. The deadline for submitting papers is June 30, 2022.

The Intelligence Studies Project was established at The University of Texas at Austin in 2013 as a joint venture of the Strauss Center for International Security and Law and the Clements Center for National Security with the LBJ School of Public Affairs. The Project’s mission is to improve understanding of intelligence activities and institutions through research, courses, and public events bringing intelligence practitioners together with scholars, students, and the public.

The Bobby R. Inman Award recognizes more than six decades of distinguished public service by Bobby R. Inman, Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.). Admiral Inman served in multiple leadership positions in the U.S. military, intelligence community, private industry and at The University of Texas. His previous intelligence posts include Director of Naval Intelligence, Vice-Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Director of the National Security Agency, and Deputy Director of Central Intelligence. He continues to serve as an advisor and mentor to UT students and faculty members, and current government officials.

Additional information about the Inman Award, including submission requirements and previous winners, is available at www.intelligencestudies.utexas.edu/inman-award.