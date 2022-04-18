Call for Papers: Cybersecurity Law and Policy Scholars Conference 2022

The second annual Cybersecurity Law and Policy Scholars Conference (CLPSC) will take place at the University of Minnesota Law School on September 23-24, 2022. The conference will be in-person, with limited travel support offered to those who are selected. More information is available at clpsc.org.

The paper workshops will be modeled after the Privacy Law Scholars Conference. Each paper will be assigned a discussant, who will introduce the paper and provide comments. This will be followed by comments from the audience. The conference only provides an opportunity to workshop the papers; the conference will not publish papers or other proceedings.

Submission and Registration Instructions

To present a work in progress for discussion, please submit an abstract (maximum 1000 words) by May 15, 2022 via this form. Abstracts should describe a working thesis, must situate the paper within cybersecurity scholarship, and may also include a description of research methodology. The program committee will notify all applicants of its decisions by June 15. Drafts of papers for circulation to conference participants are due by August 24, 2022, and we ask that such drafts be complete or substantially complete at submission. Drafts must not be published at the time of presentation but may be accepted with a journal, so long as an opportunity for substantial edits is still possible.

In addition to presentation and discussion of works in progress, we anticipate, assuming sufficient interest, focusing a portion of the program on questions of cybersecurity pedagogy. This portion of the program will consider different approaches to teaching cybersecurity law and policy, including the substance of such classes, teaching materials and methods, and other topics. Those interested in presenting or participating in this discussion can express interest using the same form linked above.

Travel Expenses

Thanks to generous support from the Hewlett Foundation and the Nebraska Governance & Technology Center, we anticipate that some travel support will be available. For authors needing financial assistance, please include an estimate of airfare costs in your conference submission.

Conference Background

Recent years have seen an increase in scholarship focused on cybersecurity law and policy. This conference recognizes the need for a dedicated forum for interdisciplinary scholars in the growing field to workshop papers, discuss research ideas, and share pedagogical approaches. We hope that the conference will include participants from a range of academic disciplines, including law, public policy, computer science, political science, economics, and international relations.

Issue areas that would be suitable for workshop papers include (but are not limited to):

Cybersecurity regulation

Incident response procedures and policies

Computer hacking laws

Data breach and other cybersecurity litigation

Electronic government surveillance

Law of armed conflict as applied to cyber

Information sharing and public-private partnerships

Cyber espionage

Cybersecurity standards

Cybersecurity governance models

International standardization or comparative analyses of cybersecurity law

Paper proposals will be reviewed by a program committee. Confirmed members of the Program Committee include Jane Bambauer, Steve Bellovin, Deven Desai, Kristen Eichensehr, Stacy Ann Elvy, Eric Jensen, Bruce Schneier, Peter Swire, and Felix Wu. Please notify us of any conflict of interest, including potential reviewers and research funding sources, at the time of submission.

If you have any questions about the submission process or potential topics, or if you are not submitting a paper but would like to attend the conference as a paper discussant or participant, please email conference@clpsc.org.

Sincerely,

CLPSC Organizing Committee

Gus Hurwitz

Alan Rozenshtein

Charlotte Tschider

Josephine Wolff