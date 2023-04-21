Be Lawfare’s Next Director of Development!

The Lawfare Institute, publisher of Lawfare and producer of the Lawfare Podcast and a range of other media, is looking for a full-time Director of Development to play a lead role in securing and expanding its financial foundation. The ideal candidate will combine experience with development and grant writing with the ability to work in a fast-paced and creative environment, a vision for how we can continue to diversify our sources of revenue and expand our network of individual and institutional supporters, and an abiding interest in non-profit journalism concerning issues of national security, democracy, and rule of law.

This full-time position will report directly to the editor-in-chief and work closely with our executive editor, general counsel, and other team members. Essential responsibilities will include:

Leading engagements with current and prospective funders alongside Lawfare ’s leadership team;

Identifying new fundraising opportunities, finding and reaching out to points of contact at potential funders, and networking at events and conferences;

Directing Lawfare ’s fundraising processes, including by assembling grant proposals, tracking and managing reporting and other obligations, and spearheading the production of related reports and other required material;

Managing relations with current individual and institutional contributors, including subscribers to Lawfare ’s Patreon, Substack, and other subscriber accounts;

Working with other members of the Lawfare team to identify and capitalize upon other potential sources of revenue, such as podcast advertising;

Developing a fundraising plan for the organization, in coordination with other Lawfare team members, that is premised on achievable revenue levels; and

Other duties as determined in coordination with other members of the Lawfare Institute’s leadership team.

While this position’s main responsibilities relate to development, the person holding it will—like all Lawfare team members—also have the opportunity to contribute substantively to our written and audio products. Lawfare operates on a horizontal, collaborative model, meaning that team members may also be asked to contribute to other projects and activities as their primary work responsibilities allow. This also means that they will have a voice in the direction our organization takes in the future.

Candidates must have a minimum of three years of relevant experience in development and fundraising, preferably for comparable media or non-profit organizations. The strongest candidates will have substantial experience in these areas plus a familiarity with the fundraising landscape in which Lawfare operates. Any successful candidate will need to show enthusiasm for working on fast-paced issues of national importance with a small and close-knit team in a creative and entrepreneurial environment.

The position is based in Washington, D.C., at the Lawfare Institute’s offices near Dupont Circle, but with opportunities for regular remote work.

Lawfare’s benefits include a 401(k) plan with the percent company contribution, health and dental care with premiums fully paid by Lawfare, ten paid holidays per year, and unlimited paid sick and pre-approved vacation leave.

Salary is highly competitive and will be commensurate with experience.

Lawfare is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status. Applicants with backgrounds or perspectives that are historically underrepresented in the field of national security law and policy are especially encouraged to apply.

HOW TO APPLY:

Send an email to applications@lawfareblog.com with the subject line “Director of Development Application” and attach a single PDF document with: (1) a cover letter of no more than two pages; (2) a current resume; and (3) contact information for three or more professional references.