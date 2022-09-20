Applications for Lawfare Fall 2022 Internship Open

The Lawfare Institute—publisher of information and insight at the intersection of national security, law, and policy—is now accepting fall 2022 internship applications. The selected candidate will have the option of working remotely or in a hybrid model based in Washington, D.C. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

Lawfare will pay the selected intern $16.50 per hour. Applicants who can commit 35 - 40 hours per week during regular business hours (roughly 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET) are desired, but we will consider applications for part-time work (consistent time periods during regular business hours). The fall 2022 internship will begin as soon as possible through December 16.

Responsibilities

Learning Objectives

Lawfare has emerged as the indispensable online and podcasting resource for information and analysis on issues at the nexus of national security, law, and politics. Devoted to “Hard National Security Choices,” the site features incisive writing and analysis from experts on developing stories in the national security arena, including relevant legislation and judicial opinions. It is a digital publication that includes podcasts, book reviews, research tools, a daily news roundup, an events calendar, and exhaustive coverage of events other media touch only glancingly.

Interns work alongside the editorial team at Lawfare to publish analysis from leading experts in government, academia, and policy. The internship program seeks to provide students with a pre-professional learning experience that offers meaningful, practical work experience related to their field of study or career interest. Interns engage in career exploration and development as well as learn new skills.

The intern will assist with running and maintaining the Lawfare website and will have an opportunity to learn a variety of research skills such as writing, research, and site maintenance. Learning will fall into three main categories:

Writing:

Work with Associate Editors to monitor national security and foreign policy developments;

Write “Today’s Headlines and Commentary,” a compilation of relevant national security and legal news, 4-5 times per week;

Write “The Week that Will Be,” a weekly feature that outlines upcoming events, academic announcements, and employment announcements;

Work with the Associate Editors to co-write a deep-dive analytical piece on a relevant national security law and policy issue;

Write “The Week that Was,” a weekly piece that provides a guide to the week’s Lawfare publications.

Research: Provide research support to the Lawfare editorial team and management as needed.

Maintaining the site: Tag and categorize Lawfare posts; track relevant congressional hearings; track and add relevant events to the Events Calendar; assist Associate Editors with production of the Lawfare Podcast, Lawfare Live, and other programs.

Qualifications

Undergraduate students in their sophomore, junior, or senior year are encouraged to apply.

Our most successful interns have strong writing, analytical, and research skills, as well as excellent verbal and organizational skills—preferably demonstrated through prior independent research or previous experience as a research assistant.

Additional Information

This internship requires you to be located in the U.S. for the duration of the internship.

Lawfare is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.

Vaccine Policy: The Lawfare office is housed within the Brookings Institution. Brookings has made the safety of staff and the surrounding community a top priority. As part of that commitment, Lawfare staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are present on the Brookings campus, and Brookings requires all staff and visitors to submit proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19 to be in Brookings buildings.

As a visitor and/or a new employee at Lawfare, you will be required to comply with the vaccination policy if you will be present on the Brookings campus. Individuals hired as an intern that (i) have a qualifying medical condition that contraindicates a COVID-19 vaccination, or (ii) who object to being vaccinated based on a sincerely held religious belief, may request a reasonable accommodation.

HOW TO APPLY: Please submit an email to applications@lawfareblog.com with the subject line [INTERN APPLICATION: your name] that contains these two items—and only these two items—within a single document: (1) a resume that shows the experience and education requested above; and (2) a cover letter that explains how you plan to apply your skills and experiences to Lawfare. Your cover letter should highlight your educational experience and skills, along with an explanation of how this internship will contribute to your professional goals. If selected as a finalist for the internship, you will be required to provide two professional references. We anticipate many applications; failing to follow these instructions will result in your application not being considered.