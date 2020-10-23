Announcing ‘The Laws and Norms of a Disputed Presidential Election,’ a New Lawfare E-book

A new Lawfare Institute e-book, "The Laws and Norms of a Disputed Presidential Election,” is now available on Kindle.

What legal and normative issues surround disputed presidential elections in the United States? How are ballot collection and poll observation handled in key states? Have previous candidates refused to accept the results of contentious presidential elections? What state and federal laws and rules play a role in resolving a contested presidential election?

Featuring chapters originally published as articles on Lawfare, this e-book pulls together in one place our contributors’ expert analysis on the current American institutional structures that presumably will prevent post-election chaos.

The e-book allows full-text searching across the articles and is available here.

Contents: