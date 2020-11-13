Alexander Vindman Joins the Lawfare Team

The Pritzker Military Foundation today announced the appointment of Alexander Vindman as its first Pritzker Military Fellow, based at Lawfare. The retired Army lieutenant colonel and former member of the National Security Council staff joins the Lawfare team for a two-year fellowship, during which he will write a book, complete a dissertation and do a variety of other public speaking, teaching and writing.

Vindman will be joining me next week on the Lawfare Podcast to discuss the challenges of Russia and Eastern Europe policy, and authoritarian regimes more generally, facing the incoming Joe Biden administration.

He will also be joining Lawfare Live to take audience questions next Friday at noon:

powered by Crowdcast

And you will be seeing the fruits of his writing and other projects on Lawfare over the coming months.

Here is the foundation’s statement that announced the fellowship today:

Pritzker Military Foundation Awards Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman the first Pritzker Military Fellowship at the Lawfare Institute CHICAGO, IL (November 13, 2020) – The Pritzker Military Foundation, on behalf of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, today named Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman as the inaugural Pritzker Military Fellow through the Lawfare Institute. This grant will support Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s research, writing and public engagements on topics of national security, defense, civil-military affairs, and public service, over the next two-years. Lt. Col. Vindman is a retired United States Army lieutenant colonel who previously served as the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council (NSC). While at the NSC, Lt. Col. Vindman developed and coordinated the U.S. Government’s implementation of multiple national-level plans for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Russia. Through this fellowship, Lt. Col. Vindman will engage in a series of research projects including writing articles, lectures, and producing a manuscript on the subject of great power competition, which will also serve to satisfy a doctoral dissertation requirement. The Lawfare Institute, a 501(c)(3) organization devoted to the publication of Lawfare—a well-recognized multi-media web resource that explores national security issues—will integrate Vindman into its community of writers and podcasters by way of giving voice to the various themes that will be covered in the book. “The Pritzker Military Foundation fellowship, supporting my tenure at Lawfare, and the direct collaboration with the Pritzker Military Museum & Library will enable me to continue to advance U.S. national security interests and advocate for both public service and effective civil-military relations,” said Lt. Col. Vindman. Lt. Col. Vindman will also appear in three episodes of Pritzker Military Presents. The first episode begins March 5, 2021 on the significant anniversary of Churchill’s Iron curtain speech and focuses on the convergence of Russia and China. The second and third episodes will address respectively the aligning of U.S. defense policy to better address authoritarian states and Great Powers’ national security imperatives in their near abroad. “We’re looking forward to working with Lt. Col. Vindman and to help amplify these important topics through various content engagements and programs at the Museum & Library,” said Col. Jennifer Pritzker, Pritzker Military Foundation and Pritzker Military Museum & Library Founder. “Using his research and experience, our goal is to inform, educate, and have meaningful discussions with the public.” For information on sponsorship of programming related to this fellowship please contact Trevor Peterson, Director of Development at the Museum & Library at [email protected]. ### About Pritzker Military Foundation The Pritzker Military Foundation seeks to support the work of both the Pritzker Military Museum & Library—and similar nonprofit organizations—to preserve American military history, restore historic military artifacts and make them accessible to the public, and provide services and essential resources to active duty military, veterans and families of service members in all branches of the United States Armed Forces. To learn more, visit www.pritzkermilitaryfoundation.org. About the Pritzker Military Museum & Library The Pritzker Military Museum & Library is open to the public and features an extensive collection of books, artifacts, and rotating exhibits covering many eras and branches of the military. From its founding in 2003, it is a center where citizens and soldiers come together to learn about military history and the role of the military in a democracy. The Museum & Library is a non-partisan, non-government information center supported by its members and sponsors.

It is a great pleasure to welcome Vindman to Lawfare. We believe that competition amongst great powers, managing a confrontational relationship with Russia, and effective Europe-EurAsia policy will continue to be among the most significant national security challenges this country will face in the coming years.

Few people in the United States government have risked more to tell the truth on these subjects than has Vindman. We are deeply grateful to the Pritzker Military Foundation for working with us to create this opportunity for him to write and speak on these important issues and to create an opportunity for the public to hear his insights about them.